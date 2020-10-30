Piper Sandler Boosts Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target to $39.00

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HTLF. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

HTLF opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,480,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

