Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for HBT Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HBT. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.37 million and a PE ratio of 5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 10,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 4,453 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $53,836.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,238.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,453 shares of company stock worth $296,207.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 168.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 121,191 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 66.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.