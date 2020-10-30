Piper Sandler Comments on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWBI. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NWBI stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $37,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.