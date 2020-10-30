Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%.

VBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of VBTX opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $945.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Veritex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 122,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Veritex by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 194,231 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 354,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara Mcdaniel purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $33,516.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

