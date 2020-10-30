Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.