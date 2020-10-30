Piper Sandler Weighs in on City Holding’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of City in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for City’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 33.35%.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded City from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $961.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.64. City has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in City by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 284,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of City in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,532 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. City’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

