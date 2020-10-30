Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Financial Bankshares Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

