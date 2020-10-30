Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Internet Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $218.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.