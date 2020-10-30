Piper Sandler Weighs in on PJT Partners Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PJT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $8,159,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 23.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

