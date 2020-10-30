Piper Sandler Weighs in on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,456 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,222,000 after acquiring an additional 277,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 996,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 296,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 862,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

