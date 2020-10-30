PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.23-2.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.24.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $49.82 on Friday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.22.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

