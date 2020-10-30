Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTE. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polarityte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of PTE opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83. Polarityte has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,981 shares of company stock worth $56,506. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Polarityte by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115,624 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Polarityte by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

