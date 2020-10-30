Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 8.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 12.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pool by 146.5% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 10,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $360.64 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $371.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.98 and a 200 day moving average of $284.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,224 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $2,024,356.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,633,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.05, for a total transaction of $3,670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,819,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,282 shares of company stock valued at $12,181,907 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

