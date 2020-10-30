Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.11.

Shares of POR opened at $39.61 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

