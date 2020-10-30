Poseidon Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Poseidon Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $203.92 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00194491 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000118 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

QQQ is a token. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,152,875,408 tokens. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.