PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,208,000 after purchasing an additional 990,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 700,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,177,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,464,000 after purchasing an additional 207,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,416,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after purchasing an additional 509,784 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

PPL opened at $27.59 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

