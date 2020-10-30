PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stake Lessened by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 179,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $98.72 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut PRA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock valued at $976,228. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

