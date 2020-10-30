Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

