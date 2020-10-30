Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

