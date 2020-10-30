Prometeus (PROM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $294,003.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $294,003.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00017625 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00082405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00211261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.01209205 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003679 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.