Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (CVE:PTQ)

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) – Investment analysts at M Partners lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

PTQ stock opened at C$1.65 on Wednesday. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 million and a P/E ratio of 110.00.

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

