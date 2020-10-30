Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (CVE:PTQ)

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) – Investment analysts at M Partners lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.
Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Company Profile
Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
