ProVen VCT (PVN.L) (LON:PVN) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

ProVen VCT (PVN.L) (LON:PVN) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PVN opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.57. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78. ProVen VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73 ($0.95).

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

