Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 1,220 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $355.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.14 and its 200 day moving average is $319.23. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $387.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 675,895 shares of company stock worth $239,088,699. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

