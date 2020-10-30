Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 22,391 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 3,198.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $7,239,522.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNS stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

