Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 314 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $686.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $708.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.