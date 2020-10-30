Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 5,498 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $88,983,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $126.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

