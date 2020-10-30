Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,552 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 60,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of ARW opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.