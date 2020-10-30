Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,275 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock opened at $93.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.40.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.65.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.