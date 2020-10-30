Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 330 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 167.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

SPHD opened at $32.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

