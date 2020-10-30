Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 51,352 VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 155.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 108,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth $2,266,000.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79.

