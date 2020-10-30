Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of ROST opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

