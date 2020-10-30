Psagot Investment House Ltd. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 93,230 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after buying an additional 52,641 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,508.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 692,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after buying an additional 666,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

EWL stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $43.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

