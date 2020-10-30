Psagot Investment House Ltd. Decreases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,445,000 after buying an additional 519,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 489,477 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1,698.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 216,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $18,509,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC opened at $109.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average is $107.92. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. TheStreet raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

