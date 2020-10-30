Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 246,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,479,000 after buying an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.