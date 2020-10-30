Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3,292.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 191.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 611.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $74.08.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

