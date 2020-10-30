Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,115 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 86.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,457,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,279,000 after buying an additional 3,909,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 219.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,717,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,778,000 after buying an additional 2,554,057 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,671,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 562,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 109,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 97,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.