Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after buying an additional 165,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,775,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock worth $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $471.88 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $490.71. The stock has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.96 and a 200-day moving average of $390.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.