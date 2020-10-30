Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,546,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,773,000 after buying an additional 4,950,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,309,000 after buying an additional 3,144,093 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,037,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,409,000 after buying an additional 2,080,832 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 471.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 395,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,740,000 after buying an additional 326,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 847,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,529,000 after buying an additional 295,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.01. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.