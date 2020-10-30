Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,670,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $115.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

