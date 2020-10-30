Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $639,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.