Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $118.00 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $128.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $269,209.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

