Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $987,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.