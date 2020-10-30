Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 63.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 10,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDY opened at $309.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $398.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.77 and its 200 day moving average is $323.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

