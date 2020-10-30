Psagot Investment House Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after buying an additional 377,499 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,054,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 169,047 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,592,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,263,000.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CLOU opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.