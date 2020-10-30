Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $1.18 Million in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after purchasing an additional 414,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,997,000 after purchasing an additional 376,524 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 397.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 145,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,058,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $139.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average is $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $145.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

