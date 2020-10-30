Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $1.64 Million in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 131,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,754,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.23.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $152.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.71. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $160.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.