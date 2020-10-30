Psagot Investment House Ltd. Invests $1.93 Million in Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mohawk Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000.

Shares of NYSE:MWK opened at $8.16 on Friday. Mohawk Group Holdings has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million.

MWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

