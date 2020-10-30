Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

