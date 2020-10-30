Psagot Investment House Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 374,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $303.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $335.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.