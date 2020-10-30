Psagot Investment House Ltd. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,885 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

